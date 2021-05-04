MasTec (MTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

