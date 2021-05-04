Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $377.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.49 and a 200-day moving average of $346.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,123 shares of company stock valued at $172,961,649 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.