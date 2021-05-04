Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

NYSE:MA opened at $379.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.49 and a 200 day moving average of $346.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,123 shares of company stock worth $172,961,649. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

