Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Decreased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Shares of MTCH opened at $148.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.60. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.91, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.