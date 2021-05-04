Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

MTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $362.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 279,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matrix Service by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 263,106 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 167,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 160,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

