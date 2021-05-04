Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMS. Raymond James increased their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

