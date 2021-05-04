McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $234.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,888. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

