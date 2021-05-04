McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

MCD stock opened at $235.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.45. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

