Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,095. The firm has a market cap of $224.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

