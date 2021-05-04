MediShares (MDS) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.99 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

