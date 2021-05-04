Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $253.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,917. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

