Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,359 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 410.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.44 on Tuesday, reaching $499.67. 139,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,151. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

