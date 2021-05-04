Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,653 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 397.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,653 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 454,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

