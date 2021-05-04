Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 403.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 91,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 316,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944,987. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

