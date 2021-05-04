Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $21.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,219 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $54,971,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.66. 2,809,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

