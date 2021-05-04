MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,720.56.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,571.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $592.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,532.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,591.86. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9,821.45 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

