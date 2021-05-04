MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,850.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,720.56.

MELI opened at $1,571.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,821.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,532.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,591.86. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $592.72 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

