Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $217.34 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $158.97 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.