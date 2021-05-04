Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,932,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $22,168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 739,727 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 656,563 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

