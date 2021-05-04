Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,436 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,391 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

