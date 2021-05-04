Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,874 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cabot by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Cabot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

CBT stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

