Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEOH. TheStreet raised Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.46.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. Methanex has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.