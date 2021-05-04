MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

