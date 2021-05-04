MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGPI opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $526,009. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

