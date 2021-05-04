MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $726,345.09 and approximately $71.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 410,627,328 coins and its circulating supply is 133,325,400 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.