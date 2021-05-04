Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 900,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of MFGP opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 97.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

