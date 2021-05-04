Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

