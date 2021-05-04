Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at KeyCorp

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.15.

Microsoft stock opened at $251.86 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

