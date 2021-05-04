MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $635.62 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,296.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.32.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

