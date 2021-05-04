MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Cap of $125.22 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $11.67 or 0.00020978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $125.22 million and approximately $6,351.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00581808 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006612 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.55 or 0.02564039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,728,881 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars.

