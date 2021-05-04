MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,605 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.57. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

