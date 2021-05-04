Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 4.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

