Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,597 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 3.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,212,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $73,963,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

