MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $518,849.55 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $518,849.55 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,873.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.32 or 0.05810142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.68 or 0.00500553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $962.42 or 0.01722502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.91 or 0.00704997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.75 or 0.00625963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092448 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.10 or 0.00420767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004490 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

