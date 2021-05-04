Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $9.91 or 0.00017720 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $609.03 million and approximately $34.26 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00273914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.01165901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00758953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,795.25 or 0.99747583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,443,812 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

