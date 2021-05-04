Mizuho Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $128.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.94.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $114.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

