Mizuho Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $88.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.12 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

