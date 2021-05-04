Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of SEAH stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

