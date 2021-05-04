Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

NASDAQ:YSAC opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Profile

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

