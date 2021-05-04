Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moderna stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of -114.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total transaction of $1,204,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,857.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,728,566 shares of company stock valued at $837,010,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

