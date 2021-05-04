Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 30,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 55.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.4% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.60 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $687.41 and its 200 day moving average is $659.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,375.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

