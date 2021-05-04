Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 263 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $161.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

