Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 50.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 85 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,499 shares of company stock worth $10,408,036. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $825.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $778.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $832.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

