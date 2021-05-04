Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,591 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:OPP opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

