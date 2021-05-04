Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

