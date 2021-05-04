Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

