Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 39,578 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,578 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Rekor Systems worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REKR opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

