Monavale Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $184,539.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,116.55 or 0.02060163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.52 or 0.00563726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

