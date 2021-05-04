Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MONRF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

