Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

